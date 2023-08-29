iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 414,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $69,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 123.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 17,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $234,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 132.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. 3,828,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

