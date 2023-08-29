iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the July 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. 90,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $40.78.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

