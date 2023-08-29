iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the July 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 111,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,070. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $642.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,287,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

