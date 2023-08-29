iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the July 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 111,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,070. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $642.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
