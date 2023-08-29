iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 50,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.68.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
