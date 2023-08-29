iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 50,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

