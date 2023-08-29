iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,015 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

