iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 472,038 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.