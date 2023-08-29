iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 472,038 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

