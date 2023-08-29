ITT Inc. (ITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ITT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.