IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Has $4.23 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 2.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in SEA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,777. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 1.68. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

