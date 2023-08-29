Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 116.9% in August

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

Shares of IZOZF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. 29,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,250. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.