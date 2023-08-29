Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.63% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $85,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.00. 88,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

