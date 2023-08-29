James Hollingshead Buys 5,550 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded up $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.48. 2,014,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $178.55 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.32 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

