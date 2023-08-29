James Hollingshead Buys 5,550 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PODD traded up $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.48. 2,014,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $178.55 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.32 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
