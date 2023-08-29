Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. 7,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,983. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

