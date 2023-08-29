JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JCDecaux Price Performance
OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.56.
JCDecaux Company Profile
