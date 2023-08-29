JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 4.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 6,129,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.