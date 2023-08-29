Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading Down 0.7%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. 4,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRSH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

