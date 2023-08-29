JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

JG Boswell Stock Down 0.9 %

BWEL traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $661.00. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. JG Boswell has a twelve month low of $605.00 and a twelve month high of $942.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $660.11 and its 200-day moving average is $699.97.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

