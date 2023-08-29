JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
JG Boswell Stock Down 0.9 %
BWEL traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $661.00. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. JG Boswell has a twelve month low of $605.00 and a twelve month high of $942.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $660.11 and its 200-day moving average is $699.97.
About JG Boswell
