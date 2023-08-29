Joystick Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.16 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,930.95 or 1.00017864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

