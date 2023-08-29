JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $149,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.68. 1,563,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.