JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.61

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 1.4 %
JGGI stock opened at GBX 470.87 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 461.60. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394 ($4.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
Featured Stories
