JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.61

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 1.4 %

JGGI stock opened at GBX 470.87 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 461.60. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394 ($4.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

