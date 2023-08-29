Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the July 31st total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,473.0 days.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $11.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $17.40.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

About Kakaku.com

(Get Free Report)

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.