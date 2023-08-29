KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut KAO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

KAOOY opened at $7.57 on Friday. KAO has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

