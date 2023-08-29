Kaspa (KAS) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $730.50 million and $20.03 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,392,556,308 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,383,240,218.448444. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0332152 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,453,978.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

