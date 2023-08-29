KB Home (NYSE:KBH) versus United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Critical Survey

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KB Home and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KB Home alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 10.98% 20.85% 11.55% United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KB Home and United Homes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $6.90 billion 0.56 $816.67 million $8.72 5.50 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

KB Home has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of KB Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KB Home and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 0 6 6 0 2.50 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KB Home presently has a consensus price target of $52.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

KB Home beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.