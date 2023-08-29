Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. 12,798,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,866,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $763.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

