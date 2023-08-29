Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,166.0 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $13.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMMPF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

