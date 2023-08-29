Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KXSCF. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KXSCF

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis Company Profile

Shares of KXSCF stock remained flat at $120.58 on Monday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03.

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.