KlayUniverse Trading Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $341,342.78 and approximately $250.95 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00604785 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $261.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

