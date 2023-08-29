Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $8.73 on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

