Kokoswap 1-Day Volume Hits $10,765.49 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $86.05 million and $10,765.49 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

