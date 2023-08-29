Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,606,395 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,395 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 1.34% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $116,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,452. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

