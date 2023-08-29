Korea Investment CORP Acquires 88,892 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $134,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 4,960,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,902,415. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.