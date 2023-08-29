Korea Investment CORP Buys 75,784 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $126,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.78. 1,134,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,181. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

