Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $140,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,196,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $282.25. The company had a trading volume of 177,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,029. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

