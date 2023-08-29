Korea Investment CORP Has $107.61 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $107,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $25.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,095.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,914.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,701.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

