Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,910 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $111,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,847. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

