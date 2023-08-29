Korea Investment CORP Sells 165,912 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,912 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Accenture worth $155,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $322.41. 679,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.69. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.