Korea Investment CORP Sells 56,374 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56,374 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $179,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,265 shares of company stock worth $46,404,516. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,298. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.67. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

