Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,603 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $286,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO stock traded up $26.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $887.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,851. The firm has a market cap of $366.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $870.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.07.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
