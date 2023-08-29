Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNOS remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
