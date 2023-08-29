Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNOS remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get Kronos Advanced Technologies alerts:

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.