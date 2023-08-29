Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Up 100%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 365,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average session volume of 29,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$33.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

