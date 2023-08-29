Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.48 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,654.96 or 0.06344700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $14.00 billion and $11.48 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,458,033 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,397,745.58147356. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,639.56085523 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,648,995.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

