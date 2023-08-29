Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.61. The stock had a trading volume of 339,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,789. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.