Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 13th

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 12,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,641. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $588.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
