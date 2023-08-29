Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 150 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.64. 666,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,854. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
