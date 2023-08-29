Magellan Asset Management Ltd Makes New $258,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.98. The company had a trading volume of 140,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,897. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

