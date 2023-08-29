Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 232 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,548,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,391,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.93. The stock had a trading volume of 175,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.73. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

