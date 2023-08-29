Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,691.75

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $16.22 million and $16,691.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,088.47 or 0.99995481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000041 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,719.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

