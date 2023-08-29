Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.13 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $102,829.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,878.15 or 1.00101037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000414 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,791.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

