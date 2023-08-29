Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBUU. DA Davidson upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

